Telefônica Brasil S.A. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 3.9 %

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

