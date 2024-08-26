Telefônica Brasil S.A. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Telefônica Brasil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 3.9 %
Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
