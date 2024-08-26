The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.64. 2,877,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,239. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.