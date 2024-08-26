The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,910,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

