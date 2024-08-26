The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $133,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

