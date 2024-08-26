The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,381. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

