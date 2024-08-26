The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $14.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

