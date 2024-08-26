The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGR traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.79. The company had a trading volume of 631,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,704. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.