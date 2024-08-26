The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 135,922 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.97. 2,110,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,683. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
