The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 135,922 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.97. 2,110,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,683. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

