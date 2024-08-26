The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

