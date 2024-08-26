The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Wharf Stock Up 0.1 %

WARFY stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

