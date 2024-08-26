The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Wharf Stock Up 0.1 %
WARFY stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.22.
About Wharf
