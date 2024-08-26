Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $229.44 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Threshold has a total market cap of $229.44 million and $8.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,006.42 or 1.00060636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00057664 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02384019 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,227,119.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

