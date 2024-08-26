Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.33 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02946232 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $663,690.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

