Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $5.60

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00008830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.10 billion and approximately $983.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,043,989 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,092,137.23715 with 2,534,762,651.019456 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.7839766 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $1,455,434,919.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

