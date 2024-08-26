Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

