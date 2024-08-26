Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.09

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $185.09, but opened at $180.73. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $181.59, with a volume of 34,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

