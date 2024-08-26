Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $105.39 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 539089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.