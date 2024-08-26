Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 116,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

