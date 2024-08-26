Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.