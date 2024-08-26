Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Tronox Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.