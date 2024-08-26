Truist Financial Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $133.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $123.11. 189,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $124.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,056,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

