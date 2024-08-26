Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $210,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

