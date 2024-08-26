UBS Group Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $85.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

