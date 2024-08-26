UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 343,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,804. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,897,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.



