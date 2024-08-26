UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in UGI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

