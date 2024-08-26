UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in UGI by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 748,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 621,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,552.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 522,054 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $8,965,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 2,774,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,727. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

