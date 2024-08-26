Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $430.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $377.00 and last traded at $377.01. Approximately 219,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 877,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.65.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.96.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

