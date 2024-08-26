Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $104.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.32 or 0.00010040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00100608 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.63251426 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1080 active market(s) with $100,088,992.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.