United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $743.38. 275,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $687.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.17. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

