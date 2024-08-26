United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 3.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.67. 227,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,777. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $353.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.