Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Acquired by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,023 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy makes up 10.3% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.64% of Ur-Energy worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 3,242,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01.

Insider Activity

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

