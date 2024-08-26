Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

