Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

