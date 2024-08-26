Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.60. The company had a trading volume of 774,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,804. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

