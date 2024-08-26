Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $251.04

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $251.04 and last traded at $250.86, with a volume of 10659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

