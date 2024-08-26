Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 516685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

