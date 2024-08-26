Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.28

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.28 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 516685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.