Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,222,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
