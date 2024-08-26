Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,896. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $125.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

