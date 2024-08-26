Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOE traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 189,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

