Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.73. 2,747,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.