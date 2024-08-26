Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,503,570 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $58.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
