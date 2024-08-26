Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Holdings Raised by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

VOOV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,447. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $188.19.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

