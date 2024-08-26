Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,666. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

