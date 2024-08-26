Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.83

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 13311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3,045.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

