Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.83

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 13311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
