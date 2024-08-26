Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The stock has a market cap of $416.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

