Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXFree Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of Vaxcyte worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

