Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $215.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,015. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average is $202.28. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

