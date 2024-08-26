Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

