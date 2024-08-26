Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. 857,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

