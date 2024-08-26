Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.18 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 227.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. 26,719,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,368,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

