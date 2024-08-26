Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.78. 1,769,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,947. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

