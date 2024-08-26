Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.74.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.